IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,529 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AT&T by 413.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in AT&T by 176.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 33.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 832,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,359,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

