Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 7%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) fell 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.50. 11,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,436,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.