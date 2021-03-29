Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Gap Down to $79.98

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $77.03. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 469,677 shares changing hands.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

