Castleark Management LLC Sells 98,990 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,990 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.41% of Sprout Social worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 in the last 90 days.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,298. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

