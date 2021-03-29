Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Holdings Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,540 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.76. 8,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

