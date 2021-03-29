Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.58. 2,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 543,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

