Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 116,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,255 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,103,000.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

