ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Down 6%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.11. 15,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,360,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $688.17 million, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

