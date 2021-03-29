Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.07. 77,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.35. Workday has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.