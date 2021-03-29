IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

JKE traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.26 and its 200 day moving average is $282.31. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

