Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Grows By 125.8%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the February 28th total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNVN stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,943,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,446,672. Mondial Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

