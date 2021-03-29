Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is Adalta Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 4.3% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.35. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,376. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

