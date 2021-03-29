IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.70. 9,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,331. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89.

