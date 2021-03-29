Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,923,600 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the February 28th total of 2,118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,992. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.