Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $11.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 159,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

