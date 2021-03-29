Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Rises By 127.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,800 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the February 28th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

DPMLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

