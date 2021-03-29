United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 25,885 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $86.76. The stock had a trading volume of 441,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

