Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paul John Balson bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.78. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.29 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

