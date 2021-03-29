Castleark Management LLC Purchases 214,510 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,510 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $9,174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,222,051. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,478,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

