United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,792 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $42,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.