Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.25. 69,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average is $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $260.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

