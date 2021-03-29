United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $78.52 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.96% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $78,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 164,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 179,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,784. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.