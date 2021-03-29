Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

