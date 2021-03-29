Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SCCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

