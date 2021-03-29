DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $325,887.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $325,887.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,517.23 or 1.00062675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

