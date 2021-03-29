SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 14.9% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $260.54 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,902,254 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

