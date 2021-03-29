Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.08. 5,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.28 and a 12-month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

