NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 54,705 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $207,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.96. 208,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $25,558,300. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

