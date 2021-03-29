Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,075,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.92. 11,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

