Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. 19,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,449. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

