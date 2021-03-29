Crestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 1.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,991. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40.

