Jane Street Group LLC Invests $10.50 Million in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 567,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.23% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

