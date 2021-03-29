Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

