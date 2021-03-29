Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 2,968,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 672.8 days.

Shares of BMBLF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Brambles has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

