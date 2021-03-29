iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,613,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $526,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. 8,501,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

