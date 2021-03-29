1,041 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.21. The stock had a trading volume of 239,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693,852. The company has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.