Chewy’s (CHWY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.38. 37,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,122. Chewy has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -182.55 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $25,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.