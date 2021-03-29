Zacks: Analysts Expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.