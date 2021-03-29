Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 379 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 469.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.39. 5,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.