Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Increases By 273.1%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 273.1% from the February 28th total of 586,900 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $18.71. 7,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORGO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

