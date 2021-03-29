Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $13.92 on Monday, hitting $2,010.81. 17,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,777.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,075.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

