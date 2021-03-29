Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

