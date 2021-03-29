iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.4% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.93. 155,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

