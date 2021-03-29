Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NYSE GPN traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.03. 14,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,341. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average is $190.40. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

