MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,446 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,529. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

