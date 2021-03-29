Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.12 Million Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,908 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Houston Wire & Cable were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWCC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 108,398 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

HWCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.35. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.