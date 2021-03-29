38,791 Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $494.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

