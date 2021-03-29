Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprott were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SII stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,925. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $960.44 million and a P/E ratio of 50.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

