Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 86,204 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 156.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

