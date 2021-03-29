TenCore Partners LP Purchases 12,250 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TenCore Partners LP lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 14.6% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $208.12 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

